Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Gallery

Flash hail storm turns Norwich streets white

PUBLISHED: 19:27 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:27 17 March 2019

Hail in Norwich on March 17, 2019. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Hail in Norwich on March 17, 2019. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Jessica Frank-Keyes

Heavy hail fell in Norwich this afternoon was followed by sunshine is what became a dramatic change in the weather.

Large hailstones fell in the city at around 2.30pm, causing shoppers to seek cover.

Any showers are expected to clear overnight and leave dry conditions by the early hours.

There could also be a slight frost in places.

On Monday it is forecast to be cold at first but with a slight frost, and a dry, sunny morning will follow.

Cloudier conditions are expected later with scattered showers.

From Tuesday to Thursday it will be largely dry, with some bright and sunny spells and cloud.

It is forecast it will turn noticeably warmer.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Large tree falls in Norwich city centre

A fallen tree on the corner of London Street and Bedford Street, Norwich. Cosy Club general manager Pete Harvey cutting off branches. Photo: Pete Harvey

Murder probe launched after man, 67, stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested after serious assault at Wymondham home

Police at the scene of the incident in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Rumours circulated on social media that there was a man with a gun. Picture: Contributed by Jason Silom

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Murder probe launched after man, 67, stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Pedestrians ignore safety barriers under city centre tower

Pedestrians have breached the road closure of Westlegate after a chunk of cladding fell from the tower in high wind. Picture: Archant

High gusts create perfect conditions for Norfolk wind and kite surfers

Wind and kite surfers making the most of high winds at Old Hunstanton. Photo: Neil Foster

Flash hail storm turns Norwich streets white

Hail in Norwich on March 17, 2019. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists