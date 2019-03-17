Gallery
Flash hail storm turns Norwich streets white
PUBLISHED: 19:27 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:27 17 March 2019
Jessica Frank-Keyes
Heavy hail fell in Norwich this afternoon was followed by sunshine is what became a dramatic change in the weather.
Large hailstones fell in the city at around 2.30pm, causing shoppers to seek cover.
Any showers are expected to clear overnight and leave dry conditions by the early hours.
There could also be a slight frost in places.
On Monday it is forecast to be cold at first but with a slight frost, and a dry, sunny morning will follow.
Cloudier conditions are expected later with scattered showers.
From Tuesday to Thursday it will be largely dry, with some bright and sunny spells and cloud.
It is forecast it will turn noticeably warmer.