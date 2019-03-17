Gallery

Flash hail storm turns Norwich streets white

Hail in Norwich on March 17, 2019. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes Jessica Frank-Keyes

Heavy hail fell in Norwich this afternoon was followed by sunshine is what became a dramatic change in the weather.

My pic of a hail shower that was briefly thundery over Norwich (photo from about 15 miles to the west). pic.twitter.com/z3szLPxD9F — Chris Bell (@stormbell) March 17, 2019

Large hailstones fell in the city at around 2.30pm, causing shoppers to seek cover.

Any showers are expected to clear overnight and leave dry conditions by the early hours.

There could also be a slight frost in places.

On Monday it is forecast to be cold at first but with a slight frost, and a dry, sunny morning will follow.

Wow. Bit of hail in Hellesdon pic.twitter.com/jdN7s2GwlW — Laura King (@bodminking) March 17, 2019

Cloudier conditions are expected later with scattered showers.

From Tuesday to Thursday it will be largely dry, with some bright and sunny spells and cloud.

It is forecast it will turn noticeably warmer.

Very heavy wintry shower in #Norwich right now, skip video into the second half, it gets heavier!

Really hammering down with hail/graupel, enough to give a very brief covering on the ground.@UKWX_ @UKWXINFO @NorthEastWeathr @Petagna @Weather_Nathan @ChrisPage90 @TheSnowDreamer pic.twitter.com/WOrRb2BGzl — Official Weather UK (@Official_WXUK) March 17, 2019

I was about to walk into #Norwich but have changed my mind. Hail that looks like polystyrene belting down! #Weather pic.twitter.com/IeBqChcKyz — Sally Harris (@salharris1) March 17, 2019