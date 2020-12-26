'It was like a river' - village green and roads submerged
A school green and village roads were "like a river" on Christmas eve and day as flooding hit west Norfolk.
Flooding in Pott Row, near King's Lynn, saw the green at the former Pott Row First School submerged on Christmas Day, while Vong Lane in the village was completely flooded.
According to Pott Row resident Julie Smart, many areas of the village are still flooded today, however most of the flooding is beginning to drain away having been at its worst on Christmas day and eve.
She said: "It's not flooded like this before. It was just like a river running through the village and it was so deep that when cars went through it you could see the water coming up over the wheels.
"I've never seen it as bad as that. I think a lot of people were afraid to go through it because they didn't know how deep it was, even I looked at it and stopped and thought dare I go through that."
Ms Smart said she had seen several cars turn around to avoid the flooded roads and added that a tanker had been seen in the village emptying drains.
