Confirmed: How much your rail fares will go up by next year

PUBLISHED: 08:33 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 30 November 2019

Greater Anglia trains have been delayed due to a signal fault in Essex. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme.

Archant

The main provider of rail services in the region has confirmed its fares are set to be hiked in the new year.

Greater Anglia, which holds the franchise for the majority of rail services in Norfolk, has confirmed its fares will be increased by 2.6pc on January 2, 2020.

However, the hike is slightly below the national average increase for rail providers of 2.8pc, the amount revealed by the Department for Transport earlier this year.

Paul Plummer, chief executive of industry body the Rail Delivery Group said: "We understand that no-one wants to pay more for travel, which is why train companies have for a third year in a row held the average fair increase below inflation while still investing to improve journeys.

"The industry will continue to push for changes to fares regulations to enable a better range of affordable, mix and match fares and reduced overcrowding on some of the busiest routes."

It is also the lowest average yearly increase since 2017, when prices were hiked by 2.3pc. However fares have increase every year since 2010.

It comes at a time when Great Anglia is in the process of rolling out new locomotives across the county, but also at a time when services are persistently delayed and cancelled due to train faults and signalling failures.

Meanwhile, East Midlands Trains, which provides some services through the region, has not confirmed what its fares will increase by.

More follows

