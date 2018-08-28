Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Reader pictures show extent of flooding in Great Yarmouth area

PUBLISHED: 15:31 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 08 January 2019

High tides and strong winds battered the Scratby coast on Tuesday. Picture: Liz Coates

High tides and strong winds battered the Scratby coast on Tuesday. Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

As crashing waves and strong winds ripped through coastal parts of Norfolk on Tuesday, the Great Yarmouth coast avoided the worst of the weather.

High tides caused flooding to the areas surrounding the Suspension Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kevin QuinnHigh tides caused flooding to the areas surrounding the Suspension Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kevin Quinn

Although high tides threatened to tear through the town’s stretch of beach, waves stopped short of battering through its sand dunes and damaging beach huts at the North Drive end of the coast.

Several readers caught the effects of the weather on camera.

The steps leading up to Asda on Acle Road submerged in water. Picture: Leonnie RobsonThe steps leading up to Asda on Acle Road submerged in water. Picture: Leonnie Robson

Effects of the high tide were most noticeable inland where water had spilled over from the River Yare.

The bottom steps leading up to Asda on Acle New Road were completely submerged while water gushed over the pier in Gorleston.

High tides and strong winds caused waves to gush over the Gorleston pier. Picture: Hayley DarbyshireHigh tides and strong winds caused waves to gush over the Gorleston pier. Picture: Hayley Darbyshire

There were dramatic scenes in Hemsby as churning waves crashed into the soft dune cliffs where last year an erosion streak saw a string of homes toppled.

High tides bought water to the bottom of the wooden steps and beyond the rock barriers in Scratby.

Waveney river centre car park completely flooded. Picture: Samantha StannardWaveney river centre car park completely flooded. Picture: Samantha Stannard

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said its coastal engineer was monitoring the situation, but there had been no reports of flooding or problems.

Down the coast, Waveney river car park was completely flooded.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Do you know what’s going on? Mystery remains over empty land

Empty land of Napier Way, Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

‘Norwich will soon be a ghost town’– locals react to news Jamie’s Italian will close

Jamie's Italian at the Royal Arcade which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

13 brilliant family attractions to visit in 2019

Go Ape! in Thetford

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists