Tree surgeons respond to 100 damaged trees following Storm Eunice

The Golden Tree Surgeons has responded to around 100 damaged trees in Norfolk and Peterborough following the storms. - Credit: Golden Tree Surgeons

Tree surgeons have been working around the clock responding to callouts across Norfolk as a result of the recent storms.

Police have been escorting teams to the scenes of fallen trees to speed up their removal from roads and other critical areas, but surgeons have warned that it will take days to clear a backlog of jobs.

One firm - Golden Tree Surgeons, based in Downham Market - said it had dealt with around 100 damaged trees, and was battling to meet the demand for its services.

Edward Benton, managing director, said his team had worked for around 80 hours in the last three days to deal with incidents, adding the company was struggling to "get everything done".

The largest tree the company has been called out to was at Shouldham Thorpe, where a huge willow was blocking the road and had taken out electricity lines.

Other incidents included cars being hit by trees across the border in Cambridgeshire, and trees blocking highways in Norfolk.

Mr Benton said: "We had four men in Peterborough from 7am until 9pm at night, and in west Norfolk we had two guys out in police cars, being blue lighted to incidents on the highways and another four going around clearing up after them.

"On Friday, we were out with police attending the sites because it's so much quicker to get out to them.

"We've done a total of around 100 trees so far, our phone hasn't stopped all morning.

"A lot of them have been relatively small trees.

"With the wind as it is at the moment, and another storm due on Thursday, I don't think it's going to get any easier."

The managing director believes it will take until the middle of next week to respond to all the incidents, and the company - which provides its services to West Norfolk Council and Peterborough City Council - has also been asked to make extra crews available for the rest of the week.

Mr Benton added many of the fallen trees could have been avoided if people took "responsibility" for those on their property.

He added: "All it would take is to call a tree surgeon or a consultant to come and diagnose any issues before it's too late.

"It could have avoided a whole village losing its power, a road being blocked for 24 hours, and a house being damaged."

The UK Power Networks website says 13 homes in the Shouldham Thorpe area are without electricity, adding it is investigating an overhead electricity line fault which has caused a power cut.