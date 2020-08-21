Search

WATCH: Electrical storm lights up Norfolk sky

PUBLISHED: 13:25 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 21 August 2020

Storm over Norfolk, early in the morning of Friday 21 August. Picture: Lorraine Cooper

Storm over Norfolk, early in the morning of Friday 21 August. Picture: Lorraine Cooper

Lorraine Cooper

Did you see the electrical storm that arrived in Norfolk on Thursday night? Here are video and photos for those who might have missed the spectacular sights.

Storm over Norfolk, early in the morning of Friday 21 August. Picture: Neil BrownStorm over Norfolk, early in the morning of Friday 21 August. Picture: Neil Brown

The storm, which arrived in the early hours of the morning, mainly remained offshore and ran parallel to the coast until it drifted north.

With last night being relatively clear, many were able to see the bright flashes of lightning.

Storm over Norfolk, early in the morning of Friday 21 August. Picture: Rachel SmithStorm over Norfolk, early in the morning of Friday 21 August. Picture: Rachel Smith

Electrical storms occur within the clouds when there is a charge difference between the top and bottom of the cloud.

A yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place for the whole country, with strong winds of 40mph to 50mph forecast.

Storm over Norfolk, early in the morning of Friday 21 August. Picture: Rachel SmithStorm over Norfolk, early in the morning of Friday 21 August. Picture: Rachel Smith

Met Office meteorologist Matthew Box said: “There’s going to be some squally heavy rain, chance of some thunder, widely 40 to 50mph gusts inland.”

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said Norfolk would see a windy day with a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers. Temperatures however will be about 24C.

It is expected to remain very windy overnight into Saturday.

