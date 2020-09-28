Search

Advanced search

Woman fears wrangle over storm damage to her home

28 September, 2020 - 05:40
High winds caused part of the gable end of Wendy Croucher's Victorian property on Greevegate, Hunstanton, to collapse on Friday, September 25 Picture: Chris Bishop

High winds caused part of the gable end of Wendy Croucher's Victorian property on Greevegate, Hunstanton, to collapse on Friday, September 25 Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A 73-year-old woman fears a wrangle with her insurance company over storm damage to her home.

High winds caused part of the gable end of Wendy Croucher's Victorian property on Greevegate, Hunstanton, to collapse on Friday, September 25 Picture: Chris BishopHigh winds caused part of the gable end of Wendy Croucher's Victorian property on Greevegate, Hunstanton, to collapse on Friday, September 25 Picture: Chris Bishop

Part of the gable end of Wendy Croucher’s house in Greevegate, Hunstanton, blew down during Friday night’s gales, injuring her lodger.

“I was sat in the house and there was an almighty gust of wind,” she said. “Then the man who lodges with me ran in from the garden, screaming a lump of brick had hit him on the head.”

Miss Croucher, who is a Hunstanton town councillor, said she had to take her tenant to hospital to be treated for his injury.

A large section of the gable end fell from Wendy Croucher's house on Greevegate, in Hunstanton, during high winds on Friday, September 25 Picture: Chris BishopA large section of the gable end fell from Wendy Croucher's house on Greevegate, in Hunstanton, during high winds on Friday, September 25 Picture: Chris Bishop

When she surveyed the damage, she found rubble strewn across her neatly-kept garden.

“I’m now starting the fight with the insurance company who are telling me I haven’t maintained it,” said Miss Croucher, who has lived in the three-storey property on the corner of Valentine road since the age of five.

“I said I have emergency cover. I need to know if my house is safe to live in.

Rubble litters the garden of Wendy Croucher's house on Greevegate, Hunstanton, after part of the gable end blew down during high winds on Friday, September 25 Picture: Chris BishopRubble litters the garden of Wendy Croucher's house on Greevegate, Hunstanton, after part of the gable end blew down during high winds on Friday, September 25 Picture: Chris Bishop

“They said: ‘That’s not what we insure you for under emergency cover’.

“I said it looks like an emergency to me. After I spoke to the insurance company I just felt worse.”

A large quantity of the chalk and carrstone used to build the three-storey property in the 1880s fell into the garden, narrowly missing a wooden summerhouse.

Several tonnes of chalk and carrstone have fallen from the gable end of Wendy Croucher's three-storey property on Greevegate, Hunstanton Picture: Chris BishopSeveral tonnes of chalk and carrstone have fallen from the gable end of Wendy Croucher's three-storey property on Greevegate, Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

A section of gable end more than 2m square collapsed during Friday evening’s gusts, exposing one of the original rafters to the weather.

That side of Miss Croucher’s home faces north, from where the worst of the winds came.

She said at the height of the storm, she could hear them swirling around the property.

Miss Croucher said she has maintained her home including having the wall re-pointed.

She is now waiting for assessors from her insurance company to come and survey the damage.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boats sunk and equipment scattered across marshes after winds batter county

Blakeney Harbour. Picture: Chris Bishop

Drink-driver arrested after pulling into path of vehicle in crash

A driver was arrested after a crash in Smallburgh. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team

Pointers: Five observations from City’s 1-0 loss at Bournemouth

Jefferson Lerma of Bournemouth shows his frustration after Jack Stacey's header was saved by Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

David Freezer: Canaries player ratings after 1-0 Championship loss at Bournemouth

Philip Billing of Bournemouth is crowded out by Oliver Skipp and Lukas Rupp of Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man arrested in Norwich over Croydon police murder inquiry

Metropolitan Police of Sgt Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, who died after being shot at a police station in Croydon, south London. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire