Gale-force winds to continue to batter parts of Norfolk
Gale-force winds are to continue as Storm Corrie batters parts of Norfolk.
Gusts of 40mph to 50mph are likely and the windy conditions are set to continue for the rest of the week.
Storms caused widespread flooding and disruption to travel across the region this weekend.
A spokesperson for Weatherquest said: "We have likely seen the peak of the high winds this morning but gusts of between 40mph to 50mph are likely throughout today and into tomorrow.
"The winds will die down into the evening but will pick up again by midday Tuesday.
"It won't be as strong as we have seen on the coast over the last few days but the breezy conditions will continue for the rest of the week."
There was heavy flooding in Norfolk and Waveney over the weekend which left train passengers stranded and cars covered in water.
Parts of the north Norfolk coast experienced winds of up to 60mph on Monday morning.
The high winds have also caused power cuts in the Wymondham area.