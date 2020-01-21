Search

Get the scrapers out - severe frost and freezing fog across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 06:45 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:48 21 January 2020

The Met Office is warning that the cold weather is set to continue over the next few days, pictured Roydon common. Picture: Julie Smart

(c) copyright newzulu.com

People have been warned of a hard frost and freezing frost this morning.

Temperatures overnight dipped as low as -4C and motorists had to reach for the de-icer and scrapers for early journeys.

The Met Office is warning that the cold weather is set to continue over the next few days.

Public Health England (PHE) has warned people to prepare for cold weather conditions and look out for those most at risk.

Older people and those who are very young are at particular risk of becoming unwell in cold weather, as are those with heart and lung conditions.

PHE principal environmental public health scientist Dr Owen Landeg said: "Older people and those with heart and lung problems are at risk of getting sick in cold weather.

"Keep an eye out for those who may need help staying warm, ensure they wear lots of thin layers and have everything they need.

"Below 18 degrees, changes to the body mean that the risk of strokes, heart attacks and chest infections increase so heating homes to this temperature is particularly important to stay well."

Sunday night's forecast expects the region to stay dry overnight across the region with clear spells, though the frost is expected to return and patchy freezing fog to develop by Monday morning.

The Met Office also says that temperatures could fall to as low as minus three in some parts.

Sgt Chris Harris from Norfolk police said drivers need to leave enough time in the morning.

He said: "It's about giving yourself more time to make sure the windscreen and windows are completely defrosted and clear - you're not driving a tank."

Mr Harris added the same rule applied when driving on roads.

He said: "You've got to allow yourself more time for patchy icy sections on the road and drive appropriately and at a slower speed. It's important to make sure there is enough distance between cars as breaking distances increase."

