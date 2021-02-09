News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Snowmen builders out in force across Norfolk hoping to win Roarr! family pass

Daniel Moxon

Published: 5:18 PM February 9, 2021   
Roarr snowmen

Joshua and Thomas with their snowmen in Antingham. - Credit: Sarah Grimes

Building a snowman is a must whenever a good helping of the white stuff settles on the ground – and this week families across Norfolk had even more of an incentive to get creative.

As part of a competition run by this newspaper and Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, people were asked to reply to a social media post with a photo of their lockdown snowman.

Roarr Snowmen

Made a new friend! Picture: Debbie Durrant - Credit: Debbie Durrant

A winner will be selected at random, and will be rewarded with a family-of-four pass to the Lenwade-based theme park.

The winner will be able to enjoy a free day out with their family once lockdown lifts and the park reopens.

Roarr snowmen

Jenson, aged 9, with Simon the snowman. - Credit: Lucy Malcolmson

Continuous snow throughout Monday gave people plenty of material to work with, with several inches of snow settling on the ground across the county and beyond.

And hundreds of our readers got involved, showing us their snowmen of all different shapes and sizes, each one as brilliant as the last.

Roarr snowmen

Bucket snowmen in Thetford. - Credit: Wendi Bogacki

The winning entrant will be contacted via social media.

Roar snowman

Arabella, age four, with her snowman. - Credit: Roxy Woods

Roarr snowmen

Walter, aged 3, and his dinosaurs made some snowmen. - Credit: Louise Cooper

Roarr snowmen

Brandon with Mr Frownasaurus as he is missing Roarr! - Credit: Anna Ede

Roarr snowmen

Snow mouse. - Credit: Alex Truelove

Roarr snowmen

Corey with his snow animal. - Credit: Karen Goldsmith

Roarr snowmen

Jessica and Ethan enjoying the see-saw ride in Tacolneston with Snowy their snowman. - Credit: Sherry Michelle

Roarr snowmen

Olaf, from Disney's Frozen, made by three year old Daisy. - Credit: Gemma Diffey

Roarr snowmen

Phoenix, aged 23 months with her spaghetti hair snowman. - Credit: Hannah Jade

Roarr snowmen

Tractor driving snowman. - Credit: Claire Wilson

Roarr snowmen

Henry, aged 2, with his snowman and dog. - Credit: Katrina Jane

Roarr snowmen

Ryan, aged 3, with his snowman. - Credit: Tiffanie Lucia

Roar snowmen

Riley, aged 2, made a snow dinosaur. - Credit: Jess Phillips

Roar snowmen

Snowy Gym practising handstands with Isabelle in Syderstone. - Credit: Laura Battrick

Roarr snowmen

Isla Thorne made a snow seal on her own. - Credit: Suzanne Lindup

Roarr snowmen

Winnie-Lou, Archie, Ronnie and the dog Reggie from Dereham. - Credit: Maria Dack

Roarr snowmen

Lara, from Aylsham, painted her snowman with food colouring. - Credit: Pennie Powell

Roar snowmen

Alyvia loved help making Frosty the snowman whilst her baby brother slept in his pram. - Credit: Elizabeth Street

Roar snowman

Richard's first snowman - Credit: Samantha Armiger

Roar snowman

Sheldon and his snow bear. - Credit: Lisa Bradsworth

Roarr snowman

William Hodgkinson from Brundall. - Credit: Sophie Hodgkinson

Roar snowmen

Macey with her snowdog and basset hound Cooper. - Credit: Elise Earl


