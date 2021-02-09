Snowmen builders out in force across Norfolk hoping to win Roarr! family pass

Gallery

Published: 5:18 PM February 9, 2021

Joshua and Thomas with their snowmen in Antingham. - Credit: Sarah Grimes

Building a snowman is a must whenever a good helping of the white stuff settles on the ground – and this week families across Norfolk had even more of an incentive to get creative.

As part of a competition run by this newspaper and Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, people were asked to reply to a social media post with a photo of their lockdown snowman.

Made a new friend! Picture: Debbie Durrant - Credit: Debbie Durrant

A winner will be selected at random, and will be rewarded with a family-of-four pass to the Lenwade-based theme park.

The winner will be able to enjoy a free day out with their family once lockdown lifts and the park reopens.

Jenson, aged 9, with Simon the snowman. - Credit: Lucy Malcolmson

Continuous snow throughout Monday gave people plenty of material to work with, with several inches of snow settling on the ground across the county and beyond.

And hundreds of our readers got involved, showing us their snowmen of all different shapes and sizes, each one as brilliant as the last.

Bucket snowmen in Thetford. - Credit: Wendi Bogacki

The winning entrant will be contacted via social media.

Arabella, age four, with her snowman. - Credit: Roxy Woods

Walter, aged 3, and his dinosaurs made some snowmen. - Credit: Louise Cooper

Brandon with Mr Frownasaurus as he is missing Roarr! - Credit: Anna Ede

Snow mouse. - Credit: Alex Truelove

Corey with his snow animal. - Credit: Karen Goldsmith

Jessica and Ethan enjoying the see-saw ride in Tacolneston with Snowy their snowman. - Credit: Sherry Michelle

Olaf, from Disney's Frozen, made by three year old Daisy. - Credit: Gemma Diffey

Phoenix, aged 23 months with her spaghetti hair snowman. - Credit: Hannah Jade

Tractor driving snowman. - Credit: Claire Wilson

Henry, aged 2, with his snowman and dog. - Credit: Katrina Jane

Ryan, aged 3, with his snowman. - Credit: Tiffanie Lucia

Riley, aged 2, made a snow dinosaur. - Credit: Jess Phillips

Snowy Gym practising handstands with Isabelle in Syderstone. - Credit: Laura Battrick

Isla Thorne made a snow seal on her own. - Credit: Suzanne Lindup

Winnie-Lou, Archie, Ronnie and the dog Reggie from Dereham. - Credit: Maria Dack

Lara, from Aylsham, painted her snowman with food colouring. - Credit: Pennie Powell

Alyvia loved help making Frosty the snowman whilst her baby brother slept in his pram. - Credit: Elizabeth Street

Richard's first snowman - Credit: Samantha Armiger

Sheldon and his snow bear. - Credit: Lisa Bradsworth

William Hodgkinson from Brundall. - Credit: Sophie Hodgkinson

Macey with her snowdog and basset hound Cooper. - Credit: Elise Earl



