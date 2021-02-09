Gallery
Snowmen builders out in force across Norfolk hoping to win Roarr! family pass
- Credit: Sarah Grimes
Building a snowman is a must whenever a good helping of the white stuff settles on the ground – and this week families across Norfolk had even more of an incentive to get creative.
As part of a competition run by this newspaper and Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, people were asked to reply to a social media post with a photo of their lockdown snowman.
A winner will be selected at random, and will be rewarded with a family-of-four pass to the Lenwade-based theme park.
The winner will be able to enjoy a free day out with their family once lockdown lifts and the park reopens.
Continuous snow throughout Monday gave people plenty of material to work with, with several inches of snow settling on the ground across the county and beyond.
And hundreds of our readers got involved, showing us their snowmen of all different shapes and sizes, each one as brilliant as the last.
The winning entrant will be contacted via social media.
