'More like March' - So when will we get the sunshine back?
- Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography
After recent rain-filled days, which saw flooding in parts of Norfolk and Suffolk, forecasters have said brighter weather is on the way.
Forecasters at University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest said, while the next couple of days would feel more like March than June, sunnier weather would return as the week goes on.
Friday saw floods in coastal areas such as Gorleston and Lowestoft, amid a severe weather warning from the Met Office.
There was further rain on Saturday and overnight into Sunday morning, and meteorologist Adam Dury, from Weatherquest, said some parts of Norfolk would see more today.
He said: "Today will be pretty cloudy on and off, with some light rain. It will stay on the cool side and like a typical March day, rather than June.
"Tomorrow, at least for the south of Norfolk, it will stay cloudy, with the odd bit of rain.
"North Norfolk will have some sunshine in the morning, but there is a chance of some showers in the afternoon.
"Temperatures won't get much above 14C today and it's likely to be much the same tomorrow.
"Tuesday will be a bit sunnier, but there will still be chance of showers and it will still be cool - maybe no higher than 15C."
But he said, come Wednesday and Thursday, it will feel more like a typical June day, with sunshine and average temperatures of 19C to 20C.