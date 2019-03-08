Search

Storm Gareth forecast to bring 60mph gusts amid weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:36 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:13 13 March 2019

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning because of Storm Gareth. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Archant

A weather warning remains in place because of Storm Gareth, with the potential for gusts of up to 60mph in Norfolk today (Wednesday).

The storm’s strong gales and heavy rain have been causing disruption across the country, with rail and road links across the country affected.

The Met Office had issued two yellow warnings for high winds covering most of England, including Norfolk and Suffolk, Northern Ireland, Wales and the west coast of Scotland.

They said strong west to northwesterly winds would continue today.

The high winds have caused disruption on train services between King’s Lynn and Littleport.

Due to speed restrictions imposed by Network Rail, the 5.17am and 6.17am Greater Anglia services from King’s Lynn to London Liverpool Street started from Cambridge.

And Great Northern services are also affected. As a safety precaution, a 40mph emergency speed restriction will be in place between King’s Lynn and Cambridge from 8am until about 3pm.

That means a reduced Great Northern service will be in operation between these hours, with some trains also being delayed by up to 30 minutes. Some services may also have less carriages than usual.

In Suffolk, drivers were urged to consider other routes after it was announced it would be shut in both directions this morning due to the “very strong winds” from Storm Gareth,

Highways England told drivers that the bridge on the A14 would be closed from 7am for safety reasons, due to high winds, and would remain closed through this morning’s rush hour.

The organisation will continue to monitor wind speeds closely before making a decision about when to reopen the A14 bridge,

Gusts of up to 75mph were recorded in Scotland last night, while winds of over 60mph were seen widely across western parts of the UK in the early hours of Wednesday.

While the area of low pressure named Storm Gareth has now moved out to the North Sea, its effects will still be felt.

Fred Best, forecaster for University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest said: “It’s still bringing the strong winds on its western edge, so we are still looking at pretty strong winds today.

“It will be a bit more blustery than yesterday, with the potential for gusts of 60mph on the north Norfolk coast and winds of 50 to 50mph inland during the afternoon.”

He said most places would be dry, but there could be a few showers, with temperature highs of nine or 10 degrees Celsius.

He predicted the winds would ease during the evening, but that tomorrow would also see blustery winds, but that the gusts were unlikely to be as strong as today.

