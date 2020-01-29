Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Snow could be on its way to some part of Norfolk and Suffolk next week - but forecasters say the chances are low.

Forecasters have said that temperatures are expected to drop next week and there is a chance of snow showers for parts of East Anglia.

Modelling had initially suggested that there could be a 30pc chance of snow in coastal areas next week, although forecasters at University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest said that was now less likely.

Fred Best, from Weatherquest, said: "The modelling had suggested a high pressure system to the west, which would have pulled in the snow from the north sea.

"But that modelling has now changed, so the high pressure is further to the east. That means we're less likely to get snow.

"There's still a chance of a few wintry showers in some coastal areas, but it is a very low chance."

If the snow does arrive, then Tuesday next week is the likeliest day for a sprinkling.