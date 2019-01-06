Flood alerts or warnings are expected over the next few days

Flood alerts or warnings are likely to be issued for the Broads, Walcott and part of Lowestoft in the coming week.

Our @EnvAgencyAnglia incident team are monitoring Tidal forecasts for the #EastCoast very closely this weekend. Any Alerts or Warning will be issued well in advance of Tuesday's and Wednesday's tides, if needed. pic.twitter.com/o4W9K58E3j — Graham Verrier (@GrahamVerrierEA) January 5, 2019

The Environment Agency said that although the forecast had improved over the weekend, it was likely that “winter flood alerts and some warnings” may be issued on Monday, ahead of the Tuesday morning and evening tides, along parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast.

A spokesperson said: “Flood alerts or warnings are likely to be issued for the Broads, Walcott, Blythburgh, Southwold harbour, North Bank of Lake Lothing Lowestoft, Felixstowe Ferry and Bawdsey Quay and Low Lying properties in the Deben estuary.

“Unless the forecast changes again, we would expect to see localised flooding in undefended places like Felixstowe Ferry and Southwold harbour and generally high tide levels on promenades and small coastal access routes. We would see large waves on the Norfolk coast creating some spray over areas such as the shingle ridge at Salthouse and at Walcott.”

The spokesman said water levels in the region’s estuaries would stay high between Tuesday’s morning and evening tides and levels in the Norfolk Broads could be high for a couple of days.

She added: “As always we encourage people to listen to the Alerts and Warnings and not put themselves at risk by driving or walking through any flood water or wave watching.”

