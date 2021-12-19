Rare white rainbow spotted over Norfolk coast
- Credit: Will Hulbert
A fogbow, also known as a white rainbow, has been spotted over the Norfolk coast and onlookers rushed to take photos.
It appeared over Sea Palling beach on Saturday (December 18) afternoon and it was a truly stunning sight.
A fogbow, like a traditional rainbow, forms due to sunlight interacting with water droplets.
However in a typical rainbow these droplets are raindrops, where as in a fogbow they come from fog, mist or cloud.
The droplets are also between 10 and 1000 times smaller, which leads to the light being diffracted in a different way and makes the fogbow appear with no colour.
Norwich-based PR consultant Will Hulbert, who takes photos of East Anglia in his spare time, managed to snap a picture of it, along with Sarah Sandys-Renton who said it was "the most beautiful afternoon".
