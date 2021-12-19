News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rare white rainbow spotted over Norfolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:31 PM December 19, 2021
A fogbow, also known as a white rainbow, has been spotted over Sea Palling beach. 

A fogbow, also known as a white rainbow, has been spotted over Sea Palling beach. - Credit: Will Hulbert

A fogbow, also known as a white rainbow, has been spotted over the Norfolk coast and onlookers rushed to take photos.

It appeared over Sea Palling beach on Saturday (December 18) afternoon and it was a truly stunning sight.

A fogbow, like a traditional rainbow, forms due to sunlight interacting with water droplets.

However in a typical rainbow these droplets are raindrops, where as in a fogbow they come from fog, mist or cloud.

The white rainbow was spotted on Saturday afternoon in Sea Palling. 

The white rainbow was spotted on Saturday afternoon in Sea Palling. - Credit: Sarah Sandys-Renton

The droplets are also between 10 and 1000 times smaller, which leads to the light being diffracted in a different way and makes the fogbow appear with no colour.

Norwich-based PR consultant Will Hulbert, who takes photos of East Anglia in his spare time, managed to snap a picture of it, along with Sarah Sandys-Renton who said it was "the most beautiful afternoon".

