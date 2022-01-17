Disruptions likely after warnings of dense fog set to last two days

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for dense fog in Norfolk and Waveney.

Set to start at 7pm on Monday, January 17, areas of fog are predicted to develop during the evening, lasting overnight and into Tuesday, January 18th.

It is expected to end at 12pm on Tuesday.

The Met Office has warned the fog is likely to cause slower travel and possible disruption in places.

Those using public transport may see delays to buses and trains.

Visibility may dip below 100 metres in some areas.

When travelling in fog, the weather forecaster advises those who must travel do so slowly with dipped headlights.

Drivers should also be aware of the potential for freezing fog which is made of water droplets that freeze on contact with objects such as the road, pavement and cars.

This can quickly form a layer of ice.