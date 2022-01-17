News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Disruptions likely after warnings of dense fog set to last two days

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:31 AM January 17, 2022
There will be dense fog in places. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for dense fog in Norfolk and Waveney.

A weather warning for dense and potentially freezing fog has been issued for Norfolk and Waveney.

Set to start at 7pm on Monday, January 17, areas of fog are predicted to develop during the evening, lasting overnight and into Tuesday, January 18th.

It is expected to end at 12pm on Tuesday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog covering Norfolk, Norwich and Waveney.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog that covers Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: Met Office

The Met Office has warned the fog is likely to cause slower travel and possible disruption in places.

Those using public transport may see delays to buses and trains.

Visibility may dip below 100 metres in some areas.

When travelling in fog, the weather forecaster advises those who must travel do so slowly with dipped headlights.

Drivers should also be aware of the potential for freezing fog which is made of water droplets that freeze on contact with objects such as the road, pavement and cars.

This can quickly form a layer of ice.

