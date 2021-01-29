Parts of Norfolk park cordoned off due to flooding
- Credit: George Thompson
Parts of a Norfolk park have been cordoned off because of flooding.
Scenes at around 11am on Friday show areas in The Walks in King's Lynn sat in water, with parts cordoned off and a flood sign put up to warn walkers.
A West Norfolk Council spokesperson said that although the level is dropping, visitors to the park should "take note of the cordoned off areas and to avoid flooded areas."
The spokesperson said: “Certain parts of the Walks were closed off today to demarcate where the rivulet runs through.
“As the Walks is a flood plain it is doing a good job and doing what it’s designed to do. Now that the high tide has passed, the levels have dropped significantly.”
One Avenue Road resident said: "It was even higher before, it was right up to the bridge.
"There’s always some flooding in the Walks but I’ve never seen this much cordoned off before. I think it’s the deepest I’ve seen it.”
