Pictures reveal flooding over footpaths and roads after Environment Agency issue further alerts

A van becomes stuck in flood water in Oulton Broad. Credit: John Welch Archant

Roads and footpaths across Waveney and Lowestoft have been flooded this afternoon as the Environment Agency issues a further alert.

Flooding in Oulton Broad. Credit: John Welch Flooding in Oulton Broad. Credit: John Welch

The EA has issued a be prepared warning, which means flooding is possible on the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water near Great Yarmouth.

This has already had an impact on Oulton Broad, which lies on the River Waveney.

Pictures reveal flooding of roads and footpaths in the town, with one van also becoming stuck in the water.

John Welch, who took the pictures, lives in Kirkley and was at the scene of the flooding in Oulton Broad earlier today.

High tide at Lake Lothing. Credit: John Welch High tide at Lake Lothing. Credit: John Welch

He said: “It’s a little bit higher than usual but not too bad out there at the moment.

“There is flooding on quite a lot of the footpaths and on some roads in Oulton Broad but it hasn’t reached any other areas of Lowestoft yet.

“There has been one van that has been caught out in it today but that is probably the most serious thing I have seen.

“It does not look like there has been any damage to any properties in the area yet.

“I think we will be alright this time around. Looking at the weather, there is no tidal surge predicted which will be a relief for the residents in Oulton Broad.”

The latest warning from the EA for the area is that minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths is expected to continue to rise throughout the day around the River Waveney in Oulton Broad.

This is because of a natural tide locking effect, which means high tides get locked in the Broads waterways and rivers and cause flooding.

Water levels will remain high overnight and start to drop again tomorrow on Friday November 20.

The EA added: “High tidal water moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth, is currently restricting the normal drainage out to sea at low tide, of the Broads river system.

“We expect to see high water levels at Beccles Quay. Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary.”