Search

Advanced search

Video

Pictures reveal flooding over footpaths and roads after Environment Agency issue further alerts

PUBLISHED: 17:01 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 19 November 2020

A van becomes stuck in flood water in Oulton Broad. Credit: John Welch

A van becomes stuck in flood water in Oulton Broad. Credit: John Welch

Archant

Roads and footpaths across Waveney and Lowestoft have been flooded this afternoon as the Environment Agency issues a further alert.

Flooding in Oulton Broad. Credit: John WelchFlooding in Oulton Broad. Credit: John Welch

The EA has issued a be prepared warning, which means flooding is possible on the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water near Great Yarmouth.

This has already had an impact on Oulton Broad, which lies on the River Waveney.

Pictures reveal flooding of roads and footpaths in the town, with one van also becoming stuck in the water.

John Welch, who took the pictures, lives in Kirkley and was at the scene of the flooding in Oulton Broad earlier today.

High tide at Lake Lothing. Credit: John WelchHigh tide at Lake Lothing. Credit: John Welch

He said: “It’s a little bit higher than usual but not too bad out there at the moment.

“There is flooding on quite a lot of the footpaths and on some roads in Oulton Broad but it hasn’t reached any other areas of Lowestoft yet.

“There has been one van that has been caught out in it today but that is probably the most serious thing I have seen.

“It does not look like there has been any damage to any properties in the area yet.

“I think we will be alright this time around. Looking at the weather, there is no tidal surge predicted which will be a relief for the residents in Oulton Broad.”

The latest warning from the EA for the area is that minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths is expected to continue to rise throughout the day around the River Waveney in Oulton Broad.

This is because of a natural tide locking effect, which means high tides get locked in the Broads waterways and rivers and cause flooding.

Water levels will remain high overnight and start to drop again tomorrow on Friday November 20.

The EA added: “High tidal water moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth, is currently restricting the normal drainage out to sea at low tide, of the Broads river system.

“We expect to see high water levels at Beccles Quay. Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parts of north Norfolk had hardly any Covid cases last week, but infection rate is surging elsewhere

Quiet Sheringham during the first weekend of the second lockdown. The town was one area of north Norfolk which recorded no new cases last week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school prom

Former Reepham High School head of PE Katherine Lake who has been banned from teaching by a disciplinary panel. Picture: Matthew Usher

Community mourns death of ‘caring and dedicated’ farmer and family man

Farmer Brian Hull pictured in a wheat field Picture: THE HULL FAMILY

‘The tangy chicken was delicious’ Roti, Norwich food review

The lamb vindaloo (£9.95) with special fried rice (£3.50) from Roti in Norwich. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Police hunt man wanted for assaults and theft

Lawrence Betts, from the Eye area of Suffolk, is wanted for aggravated bodily harm offences and theft. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary