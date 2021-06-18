Roads flooded on east coast after heavy rain

Breaking

Published: 2:15 PM June 18, 2021 Updated: 2:32 PM June 18, 2021

Flood water is currently running through some streets in part of east Norfolk and Suffolk, after heavy rain throughout the day.

Photos show deep water in some streets from Great Yarmouth down to Lowestoft and Carlton Colville.

Flooding by the Morrisons store in Gorleston-on-Sea. - Credit: Olga Falcon

Gorleston-on-Sea appears one of the worst-hit places so far, with incidents in the town keeping fire crews very busy this afternoon.

As of 2.15pm, there are currently 15 ongoing incidents requiring the assistance of firefighters in the coastal town.

Flooding by the Morrisons store in Gorleston-on-Sea. - Credit: Olga Falcon

Norfolk Police said officers were on scene with fire crews in Blackwall Reach and Dock Tavern Lane in Gorleston, following reports of flooding and exposed drains close to the Morrisons supermarket.

Friday has so far been a washout for much of the county, with heavy rain for most and thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk and north Suffolk.

Flooding in Pavilion Road in Gorleston-on-Sea. - Credit: Heather Symonds

You may also want to watch:

The Met Office has a weather warning for thunderstorms in place, which is due to expire at 6am on Saturday.

In Great Yarmouth, the "severe rain" has forced the Covid-19 testing bus to close early over concerns for the safety of staff.

A Tweet from Great Yarmouth Council said: "Due to the severe rain we've experienced today in Great Yarmouth, we've had to close our Covid-19 mobile bus unit at Matalan early.

"The weather is forecast to continue, rain is pooling around the drains and the safety of the team is our priority. Apologies for the inconvenience."

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.