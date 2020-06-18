Search

Showers will give way to scorching highs of 28C by middle of next week

PUBLISHED: 11:42 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 18 June 2020

Firefighters were called out to 25 flooding incidents across west Norfolk Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Archant

Don’t despair - the downpours will soon give way to a mini heatwave.

Firefighters were called out to deal with 25 reports of flooding across west Norfolk yesterday.

Much of the rest of the county escaped the worst of the deluge.

Rain is predicted to last until the middle of this afternoon across East Anglia.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and possible thunderstorms for much of the southern half of the country including East Anglia.

The scene inside Ali Dent's shop in HIlgay Picture: Ali DentThe scene inside Ali Dent's shop in HIlgay Picture: Ali Dent

It states: “Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely. Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

“Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.”

Rains have brought flooding to several properties in the Downham Market area.

Preparation rooms were under water at Dent’s Butchers at Hilgay.

“It was a bit of a nightmare, we had two inches of rain in an hour yesterday afternoon,” said owner Ali Dent. “It came in my preparation rooms, I had to get a big shovel to throw it out the door.”

Mr Dent and staff were still mopping up this morning. They are now assessing the damage.

“Several people in Hilgay had trouble,” he said. “One lady had her kitchen, conservatory and garage flooded.” Firefighters were also called out to pump water away from car parks at Morrisons and Arbuckles restaurant.

Across the region rainfall has averaged around 30mm since midnight, but some areas have seen double that.

The scene at Arbuckles at Downham Market Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue ServiceThe scene at Arbuckles at Downham Market Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Temperatures are tipped to top 20C over the next few days, rising to the mid or even high-20s by the middle of next week.

Fred Best, forecaster with Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “Over the next few days it will be getting into the 20s, Saturday highs of 21C, maybe a degree or so higher on Sunday.

“On Tuesday it will be 25 - 26C, some parts of East Anglia could see temperatures of 28 - 29C by the middle of next week.”

Morrisons car park, at Downham Market Picture: Nathan KennedyMorrisons car park, at Downham Market Picture: Nathan Kennedy

Topic Tags:

