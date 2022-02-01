News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More flood warnings issued for riverside areas in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:25 PM February 1, 2022
Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year.

Flood warnings have been issued for riverside areas along the River Yare and Waveney - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

More flood warnings have been issued for parts of Norfolk and Waveney following several days of high tides and a period of stormy weather. 

Riverside areas are most at risk although flooding is also possible in coastal areas.

A flood warning is in place for riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham.

A second warning has been made for "isolated" low lying properties along the tidal River Waveney.

Flooding is expected in these areas and could impact riverside roads and footpaths.

River levels are expected to start to rise late this afternoon, and to peak in the late evening due to a natural tide locking effect.

High tidal water is restricting the normal drainage out into the North Sea.

Alerts are also in place for coastal areas stretching from Hunstanton in west Norfolk to Winterton-on-Sea on the eastern coast. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

