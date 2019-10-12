Search

Advanced search

More flood alerts or warnings likely

12 October, 2019 - 06:31
High tide at first light at Thornham Harbour Picture: Chris Bishop

High tide at first light at Thornham Harbour Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Coastal areas could face more flood alerts or warnings with a run of high tides predicted for later this month.

High tide at first light at Thornham Harbour Picture: Chris BishopHigh tide at first light at Thornham Harbour Picture: Chris Bishop

The Environment Agency and West Norfolk council have published tidal forecasts for King's Lynn, which list those predicted to be over 4m high.

They say waters will rise as high as 4.6m between October 28 and 31.

You may also want to watch:

An EA spokesman said: "As we get closer to the date of the high tides, an accurate tidal forecast that incorporates wind conditions and pressure is made. Depending on the level we may issue flood alert or warning messages, put up flood signs, and close flood gates if necessary."

Tides are caused by the influence of the sun and moon on the Earth's rotating surface. Sometimes tides are higher than normal due to the influence of the Sun and Moon reinforcing each other, causing spring tides. These tides are relatively predictable, with spring tides occuring approximately every fortnight and higher tides linked to the equinoxes occur twice a year.

The level of the tide also depends on a number of factors linked to the weather including wind direction and pressure systems.

Waves crash onto the Promenade at Hunstanton on one of the highest tides of the year. Picture: Chris Bishop Waves crash onto the Promenade at Hunstanton on one of the highest tides of the year. Picture: Chris Bishop

Earlier this month high waters sent the waves crashing over Hunstanton Prom, while Thornham harbour and its surrounding marshes were completely flooded.

The Environment Agency provides free warnings you can sign up to by calling 0345 988 1188 or going online to www.gov.uk/flood.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorcyclist died in high speed collision, court told

Floral tributes left at the scene of the crash where Nathan Robinson died near Fakenham Picture: Adam Lazzari

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Picture: Steve Adams/Archant

Mystery villager scoops £30,000 in Postcode Lottery

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Firefighters battling large commercial building fire

Fire crews are battling a large commercial building fire in Toftwood. Picture: Daisy Smith

‘He’s been stabbed...I tried to help’ - hour long battle to save life of David Lawal ended in tragedy

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Routes revealed for two more cable trenches across countryside for wind farms

Map showing the area being looked at for cable corridors for the expansion to Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal wind farms. Image: Equinor/Royal HaskoningDHV

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Picture: Steve Adams/Archant

‘He’s been stabbed...I tried to help’ - hour long battle to save life of David Lawal ended in tragedy

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters battling large commercial building fire

Fire crews are battling a large commercial building fire in Toftwood. Picture: Daisy Smith

Make a note in your diary for the 2020 New Year’s Day firework display in Cromer

Winning entries from the photography competition at the 2019 New Year's Day event. Pictures: R Birnie

David Freezer: Clear plan to steady the Norwich City ship will be needed on the south coast

Head coach Daniel Farke has plenty to ponder ahead of Norwich City's trip to Bournemouth next weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists