More flood alerts or warnings likely

High tide at first light at Thornham Harbour Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Coastal areas could face more flood alerts or warnings with a run of high tides predicted for later this month.

The Environment Agency and West Norfolk council have published tidal forecasts for King's Lynn, which list those predicted to be over 4m high.

They say waters will rise as high as 4.6m between October 28 and 31.

An EA spokesman said: "As we get closer to the date of the high tides, an accurate tidal forecast that incorporates wind conditions and pressure is made. Depending on the level we may issue flood alert or warning messages, put up flood signs, and close flood gates if necessary."

Tides are caused by the influence of the sun and moon on the Earth's rotating surface. Sometimes tides are higher than normal due to the influence of the Sun and Moon reinforcing each other, causing spring tides. These tides are relatively predictable, with spring tides occuring approximately every fortnight and higher tides linked to the equinoxes occur twice a year.

The level of the tide also depends on a number of factors linked to the weather including wind direction and pressure systems.

Waves crash onto the Promenade at Hunstanton on one of the highest tides of the year. Picture: Chris Bishop Waves crash onto the Promenade at Hunstanton on one of the highest tides of the year. Picture: Chris Bishop

Earlier this month high waters sent the waves crashing over Hunstanton Prom, while Thornham harbour and its surrounding marshes were completely flooded.

The Environment Agency provides free warnings you can sign up to by calling 0345 988 1188 or going online to www.gov.uk/flood.