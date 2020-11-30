Flood alerts in place across Norfolk

Published: 7:08 PM November 30, 2020

The Environment Agency has issued multiple flood warnings across Norfolk and Suffolk. - Credit: Environment Agency

People across Norfolk and parts of Suffolk are being warned to prepare for possible flooding.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued multiple warnings across the region due to forecasted high tides tomorrow morning (Tuesday, December 1).

High tides are expected between 5.30am and 9.45am and could last for a few days.

As a result, there could be minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths.

The EA has urged people to take care in the affected areas and to not put themselves in unnecessary danger.

The areas affected along the coast are Hunstanton to Cley, East Cley to Kelling Hard, Bacton to Ostend, Caister to Gorleston.

Warnings have also been put in place at the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

The EA said they were monitoring the situation.