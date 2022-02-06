Riverside areas in danger of flooding in Norfolk

Flood warnings have been issued for riverside areas along the River Yare and River Waveney - Credit: Nick Butcher

Flood warnings have been issued for riverside areas in Norfolk and Waveney by the Environment Agency.

Areas surrounding the River Yare and River Waveney are expected to be affected.

Flood alerts are also in place for coastal areas in the county, meaning flooding is possible.

A Flood Warning has been issued for Isolated low lying properties along the tidal River Waveney.



More information can be found on our website:https://t.co/Mz5gmViq8h



Sign up for flood warnings: https://t.co/P6B524qsJt #PrepareActSurvive pic.twitter.com/e5tB2c5tc8 — EnvAgencyAnglia (@EnvAgencyAnglia) February 6, 2022

Most at risk is Reedham, Cantley and Brundall along the River Yare and overtopping is likely at Haddiscoe new cut due to a reduced embankment.

St Olaves, Somerleyton, Burgh St Peter, Oulton Broad and Beccles along the River Waveney are most at risk also.

The danger of flooding is being caused by high tides at Great Yarmouth stopping the normal drainage into the sea due to a locking effect.

Alerts have also been issued for:

The Hunstanton Coast

Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott

Caister to Gorleston, including Great Yarmouth

Eccles-on-Sea to Winterton-on-Sea

East Cley to Kelling Hard

Old Hunstanton to Cley

The Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdesey

The rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne

The River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water

