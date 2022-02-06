Riverside areas in danger of flooding in Norfolk
- Credit: Nick Butcher
Flood warnings have been issued for riverside areas in Norfolk and Waveney by the Environment Agency.
Areas surrounding the River Yare and River Waveney are expected to be affected.
Flood alerts are also in place for coastal areas in the county, meaning flooding is possible.
Most at risk is Reedham, Cantley and Brundall along the River Yare and overtopping is likely at Haddiscoe new cut due to a reduced embankment.
St Olaves, Somerleyton, Burgh St Peter, Oulton Broad and Beccles along the River Waveney are most at risk also.
The danger of flooding is being caused by high tides at Great Yarmouth stopping the normal drainage into the sea due to a locking effect.
Alerts have also been issued for:
Most Read
- 1 Watch: Car bursts in to flames in busy city suburb
- 2 ‘It’s been a nightmare’ - neighbours suffer months of non-stop barking
- 3 Property with three-bed home and chip shop on sale for £400k
- 4 Changes to Highway Code make 'unbelievable' instant impact say horse riders
- 5 ‘We got too big too fast,’ says firm after deserting £50,000 build
- 6 New pub lights 'spoiling' dark skies in scenic Broads' village
- 7 Street food vendor taking over pub kitchen to serve 'banging' roast dinners
- 8 'Fans climbed over fences to escape' - City supporters attacked after cup win
- 9 Former school playing field could make way for new homes
- 10 'The final straw' - Pandemic drives demolition bid for bar and restaurant
- The Hunstanton Coast
- Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott
- Caister to Gorleston, including Great Yarmouth
- Eccles-on-Sea to Winterton-on-Sea
- East Cley to Kelling Hard
- Old Hunstanton to Cley
- The Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdesey
- The rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne
- The River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water
More information can be found here.