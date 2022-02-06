News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Riverside areas in danger of flooding in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:23 PM February 6, 2022
A flood warning has been issued for a stretch of the north Norfolk coast. Picture: Nick Butcher

Flood warnings have been issued for riverside areas along the River Yare and River Waveney - Credit: Nick Butcher

Flood warnings have been issued for riverside areas in Norfolk and Waveney by the Environment Agency.

Areas surrounding the River Yare and River Waveney are expected to be affected.

Environment Agency issue flood warnings for riverside areas along the River Yare and Waveney

Flood warnings have been issued for riverside areas along the River Yare and River Waveney - Credit: Environment Agency

Flood alerts are also in place for coastal areas in the county, meaning flooding is possible.

Most at risk is Reedham, Cantley and Brundall along the River Yare and overtopping is likely at Haddiscoe new cut due to a reduced embankment.

St Olaves, Somerleyton, Burgh St Peter, Oulton Broad and Beccles along the River Waveney are most at risk also.

The danger of flooding is being caused by high tides at Great Yarmouth stopping the normal drainage into the sea due to a locking effect.

Alerts have also been issued for:

Most Read

  1. 1 Watch: Car bursts in to flames in busy city suburb
  2. 2 ‘It’s been a nightmare’ - neighbours suffer months of non-stop barking
  3. 3 Property with three-bed home and chip shop on sale for £400k
  1. 4 Changes to Highway Code make 'unbelievable' instant impact say horse riders
  2. 5 ‘We got too big too fast,’ says firm after deserting £50,000 build
  3. 6 New pub lights 'spoiling' dark skies in scenic Broads' village
  4. 7 Street food vendor taking over pub kitchen to serve 'banging' roast dinners
  5. 8 'Fans climbed over fences to escape' - City supporters attacked after cup win
  6. 9 Former school playing field could make way for new homes
  7. 10 'The final straw' - Pandemic drives demolition bid for bar and restaurant
  • The Hunstanton Coast
  • Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott
  • Caister to Gorleston, including Great Yarmouth
  • Eccles-on-Sea to Winterton-on-Sea
  • East Cley to Kelling Hard
  • Old Hunstanton to Cley
  • The Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdesey
  • The rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne
  • The River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water

More information can be found here. 


Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Police swarmed Magpie Road in Norwich amid reports of a stabbing.

Norwich Live News

Five arrested after teenager found stabbed in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Man from Norwich died in car crash in Manchester

Grandad from Norwich with 'silly sense of humour' dies in Manchester crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police could be seen in Magpie Road in Norwich on Thursday following reports of a stabbing

Updated

Community in shock as latest stabbing linked to murder

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Wymondham Market Place meat cleaver assault

Norfolk Live News

Man arrested after teenager hit over the head with meat cleaver

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon