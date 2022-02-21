Flood warnings issued across Norfolk and Waveney after Storm Franklin

A car is stuck in flood water under the A11 on the Hargham Road during Storm Franklin. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Archant

Despite Storm Franklin passing, flood warnings have been issued across Norfolk and Waveney.

Flooding is expected in the areas where warnings are issued.

The warnings come after strong winds hit the east for the third time in less than seven days today.

Areas were warned that gusts of up to 70mph could hit Norfolk and Waveney but experts said that gusts ended up being about 50mph.

Here are the areas affected by potential flooding.

Flood warning for riverside properties along the River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham

Homes and businesses are likely to see flooding into Tuesday, February 22.

High water levels may last for a few days, until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed. This is due to a natural tide locking effect.

The tidal water is moving up rivers from Great Yarmouth and is restricting normal drainage of the Broads river system.

Areas most at risk are in Reedham, Cantley and Brundall. Roads affected include, Ferry Road in Reedham, the A47 and the railway line between Reedham and Brundall.

Flood warning for riverside properties along the River Waveney

Properties along the River Waveney should expect flooding into Tuesday.

This is also due to the a natural tide locking effect.

Areas most at risk are in St Olaves, Somerleyton, Burgh St Peter, Oulton Broad and Beccles.

Roads likely to be affected include Beccles Road at St Olaves, Geldeston Lock Lane, Gillingham Dam and Fen Lane in Beccles.

Flood alerts for Hunstanton coast in Norfolk

Strong onshore winds following storm Franklin will lead to large waves and spray affecting the Hunstanton seafront during today's evening high tide.

Large waves with overtopping spray are likely between 7pm and 11pm which may cause flooding.

Flood alert for the north Norfolk coast from Old Hunstanton, to and including Cley

Some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 8:15pm and 10:15pm today.

Tides are expected to be higher than usual, due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides.

Water is expected on roads and paths to beaches and on the quays in Brancaster, Burnham Overy, Holkham, Wells and Blakeney.

Flood alert for the north Norfolk coast from East Cley to Kelling Hard, including Salthouse

Some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 8:15pm and 10:15pm today.

Water is likely on Beach Road at Cley, and Beach Road at Salthouse, and footpaths in the marshes may also become inaccessible.

Flood alert for the Norfolk coast from Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott

Some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 8pm and 10pm today.

The Coast road at Walcott may see some wave overtopping and spray.

Flood alert for the Norfolk coast from Eccles on Sea, to and including, Winterton-on-Sea

Some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 8pm and 10pm today.

High tides will mean flood gates will be closed restricting normal access to beaches around Eccles on Sea, and Sea Palling.

Flood alert for The tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne

Flooding is occurring on riverside roads and footpaths from now, Monday 21st February, and is likely to continue into tomorrow. High water levels may last for a few days, until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed.

High water levels are expected around Potter Heigham, Wroxham boatyards and Ferry Road in Horning.

Flood alert for the Norfolk coast from Caister to Gorleston, including Great Yarmouth

Some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 9pm and 11pm today.

High tide levels at Gorleston-on-Sea are expected and water may flood towpaths and quaysides throughout Great Yarmouth.

Flood alert for the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water

Minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths is likely from today, into tomorrow.

This is due to a natural tide locking effect of the Broads river system.

Expect to see high water levels in Brundall and Reedham riverside areas.

Flood alert for the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water

Minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths is likely from today, into tomorrow.

This is due to a natural tide locking effect of the Broads river system.

Expect to see high water levels at Beccles Quay as a result.

Flood alert for The River Waveney from Diss and the River Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay

Some minor flooding to low lying land, roads and riverside areas is likely today.

River levels have risen following last night's rainfall and are expected to continue to rise.

People are advised to take care in the area near the river.

Flood alert for Little Ouse River and River Thet in Suffolk and Norfolk

Flooding of roads and farmland is possible today due to rising river levels due to Sunday's heavy rainfall.

Expect flooding to affect Little Ouse River from Rickinghall to Hockwold, including The Black Bourn, and River Thet from Attleborough to Thetford.

Flood alert for The Suffolk coast at Southwold

Minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 11pm today, February 21 and 1am tomorrow, February 22.

Tides are expected to be higher than usual, due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides.

Expect high tide levels at the harbourside in Southwold.