Flood warnings and alerts issued for Norfolk coast

Cley (pictured) is one of the coastal areas where a flood warning has been issued - Credit: David North

Flood warnings and alerts have been issued for the Norfolk coast by the government.

The flooding is forecast to happen tomorrow, September 13, from 6am to 10am.

There are warnings for the coast near Wells, Cley, Salthouse and Kelling.

Coastal and riverside roads, footpaths and low-lying properties may be affected due to the tide being higher than usual.

Alerts are in place in west Norfolk from Walpole Cross Keys and King's Lynn to Snettisham and Heacham.

There are also alerts from Old Hunstanton to Brancaster and Holkham. There is an alert between Wells and Cley.

On the east coast there are alerts from Walcott to Winterton.

Then inland there may be flooding along the River Waveney from Lowestoft to Beccles and Ellingham as well as up to Herringfleet and Belton.

Flood gates are being closed in King's Lynn and Hunstanton.

The situation is not expected to escalate.