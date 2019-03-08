Weather warning issued for weekend with risk of flooding and power cuts

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued over the weekend, with more flooding predicted.

The weather warning is in place from midnight on Sunday until 6pm that evening, and covers all of Norfolk and Suffolk, as well as the majority of the UK's east coast.

The Met Office has warned the heavy rain could cause flooding in homes and on the roads, causing disruptions to buses, trains and drivers. There could also be power cuts.

They warned spray and flooding on roads may make journeys longer, including those made by public transport.

Heavy showers are likely to continue into next week.

It comes after flood warnings were issued across the region earlier this week, with homes in parts of the area evacuated.

