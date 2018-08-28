Flood warning issued for north Norfolk and Suffolk coastline

A flood warning has been issued for a stretch of the north Norfolk coast. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Flood warnings requiring immediate action have been issued for three stretches of the East Anglian coastline.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued a red flood warning for the Norfolk coastline from Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott, and the Suffolk coast at Southwold and Felixstowe.

The warnings mean flooding is expected and immediate action is required.

The warning for Norfolk, published on Gov.UK’s flood information service on Monday, January 7, at 3.26pm read: “This message has been issued because there is a possibility of some flooding of homes and businesses between 5:45am and 9:45am on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

“Strong winds and spring tides may cause large waves and spray overtopping on the coast.

“Areas most at risk are Sea View, Ann Stannard Way, Keswick Way, and Walcott Rd.

“The Coast Rd, St Helens Rd, Helena Rd, Poplar Dr, Archibald Dr, Lynton Rd, The Crescent and Ostend Place in Walcott.

“Seaview Crescent, Ostend Gap, Ostend Rd and Horizon Views.

“The detailed forecast for those that use it is for a peak level at Cromer of 3.07 mAODN at 07:45am, on Tuesday 8th January 2019, which is 1.19m above tide tables, wind Force 7, NW. (mAODN is height above average sea level, for more info refer to local tide tables).

“Be ready to take action to protect your property if flooding is expected.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will reissue this message for any subsequent tides if required.”

Homes and businesses in Southwold are at risk between 8:45am and 13:45pm on Tuesday, the EA warned.

The areas most at risk are around Southwold Harbour, Ferry Road, the bottom of Queens Road and Constitution Hill, North Road, the bottom of Pier Avenue and Mights Road in Southwold, and Bridge Road and Hillside Road in Reydon.

The detailed forecast is for a peak level at Lowestoft of 2.16 mAODN at 10:45am, on Tuesday 8th January 2019, which is 1.36m above tide tables, wind Force 7, NW.

High water at Southwold will be around 1 hour later.

And Felixstowe is under threat from 11am to 3pm.

The areas most at risk are Bawdsey Quay and in front of the flood defences at Felixstowe Ferry.

The detailed forecast is for a peak level at Harwich of 2.78 mAODN at 1pm, on Tuesday 8th January 2019, which is 0.92m above tide tables, wind Force 6, NW.

To stay up to date with flood warnings, visit Gov.UK’s flood information service.