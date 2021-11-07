Flood warning issued for riverside areas along River Yare

Parts of Norfolk have been hit by flooding as heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds hit the county. - Credit: Archant

A flood warning has been issued for properties along the River Yare.

Riverside areas including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham have been warned that flooding could affect homes and businesses.

The risk of flooding remains over the next few hours and into the evening, and could also last over the next few days.

High tidal water moving up rivers from Great Yarmouth is restricting normal drainage out to sea at low tide.

The entire Broads river system could be impacted but areas most at risk include Ferry Road in Reedham, the A47 and the railway line between Reedham and Brundall.

The Environment Agency has advised people to take action to protect your property if in these areas.

It is not thought the situation will escalate but it is being monitored closely.

