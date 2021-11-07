News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flood warning issued for riverside areas along River Yare

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:32 PM November 7, 2021
Parts of Norfolk have been hit by flooding as heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds hit the county.  

A flood warning has been issued for properties along the River Yare.

Riverside areas including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham have been warned that flooding could affect homes and businesses.

The risk of flooding remains over the next few hours and into the evening, and could also last over the next few days.

High tidal water moving up rivers from Great Yarmouth is restricting normal drainage out to sea at low tide. 

Flood warning issued along River Yare Norfolk

A flood warning has been issued for riverside areas along the River Yare, including Reedham, Brundall and Cantley - Credit: Environment Agency

The entire Broads river system could be impacted but areas most at risk include Ferry Road in Reedham, the A47 and the railway line between Reedham and Brundall.

The Environment Agency has advised people to take action to protect your property if in these areas.

It is not thought the situation will escalate but it is being monitored closely. 

For more updates visit here. 



