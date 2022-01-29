Flood warnings and alerts issued across Norfolk and Waveney

The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings about flooding in parts of Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

A series of flood alerts and warnings have been issued along the coast of Norfolk and Waveney.

The flood alerts and warning have come as tides are expected to be higher due to Storm Malik.

People have been told to "take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger".

Flood warning for Southwold

A flood warning has been issued for Southwold, with flooding of coastal roads and footpaths expected for the next two tides.

Impacts are expected between 5.45pm and 9.45pm on Saturday, January 29, and again between 4.15am and 8.15am on Sunday, January 30.

Areas expected to be affected are around Southwold Harbour, Ferry road, the bottom of Queens Road and Constitution Hill, North Road, the bottom of Pier Avenue and Mights Road in Southwold, as well as Bridge Road and Hillside Road in Reydon.

Flood warning for the A12 at Blythburgh

The A12 at Blythburgh has a flood warning issued as it is the area most likely between 4.15am and 8.15am on Sunday.

Flood warning for riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall, and Reedham

Flooding to riverside roads and footpaths is likely tomorrow morning, Sunday January 30.

Areas most at risk are in Reedham, Cantley and Brundall. Roads affected include Ferry Road in Reedham, the A47 and the railway line between Reedham and Brundall.

Flood warning for isolated low-lying properties along the tidal River Waveney

Flooding in this area is likely on Sunday morning.

Areas most at risk are in St Olaves, Somerleyton, Burgh St Peter, Oulton Broad and Beccles. Roads likely to be affected include Beccles Road at St Olaves, Geldeston Lock Lane, Gillingham Dam and Fen Lane in Beccles.

The Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey

A flood alert has been issued as some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 4.15am and 8.15am on Sunday, January 30.

High water levels are expected in Lake Lothing in Lowestoft as well as high sea levels along the Suffolk Coast, impacting on beach access points.

This includes the Blyth and Alde and Ore estuaries.

The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water

Some minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths is likely on Sunday, January 30.

High water levels may last for a few days, until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed. This is due to a natural tide locking effect.

High water levels are expected at Beccles Quay, with this alert also affecting Oulton Broad, Somerleyton, St Olaves, Haddiscoe and Belton

The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water

Some minor flooding of riverside roads and footpaths is possible during the evening of Saturday and the morning of Sunday.

As before, high water levels may last for a few days, until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed.

Brundall and Reedham are expected to see high water levels but the alert also covers Cantley and Burgh Castle.

The Norfolk coast from Caister to Gorleston, including Great Yarmouth

High tide levels at Gorleston-on-Sea and water on towpaths and quaysides throughout Great Yarmouth are expected with possible flooding between 3am and 7am on Sunday, January 30.

This may cause some flooding to coastal roads and footpaths.

The tidal Rivers Bure, Ant, and Thurne

Flooding in this area is likely during the morning of Sunday due to high tidal waters moving up rivers from Great Yarmouth.

Expect to see high water levels around Potter Heigham, Wroxham boat yards, and Ferry road in Horning.

The Norfolk coast from Eccles-on-Sea to, and including, Winterton-on-Sea

Flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely in this area between 2.15am and 6.15am on Sunday.

High tides will mean flood gates will be closed restricting normal access to beaches around Eccles on Sea, and Sea Palling.

This alert covers Eccles on Sea, Whimpwell Green, Lessingham, Sea Palling, Waxham, Horsey, Somerton and Winterton-on-Sea.

The Norfolk coast from Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott

Minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 2.15am and 6.15am on Sunday.

The B1159 Coast Road at Walcott may see some wave overtopping and spray.