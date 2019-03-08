Search

Flood gates close as coastal towns prepare for high tides

PUBLISHED: 10:57 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 30 September 2019

HightTide at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: Robert Smith

Archant

The flood gates in three coastal towns have been closed in preparation for high spring tides.

North Norfolk District Council closed the gates at Mundesley, Bacton and Walcott on Monday morning after a weekend of torrential rain.

Heavy downpours battered East Anglia on Sunday, with more rain expected on Monday and Tuesday and high tides exacerbating problems on the coast.

A council spokesman said: "Our flood gates at Mundesley, Bacton and Walcott are closed. Please take care out there."

The government's flood warning information service said flooding was expected in Wells Quay and Salthouse and east Cley and recommends immediate action.

But Robert Smith, Wells harbour master, said on Monday morning that there had not been any significantly flooding.

He said: "We have passed the worst of it and we didn't have any major problems.

"We have a plan that we put in place last night just in case, but we got through this morning."

There are currently 16 flood alerts and four flood warnings in place along the East Anglia coast.

The Environment Agency said high tides, a tidal surge and strong northerly winds were likely to make water levels higher for the evening's tide and warned people to take care on beaches, promenades and coastal footpaths.

The Met Office still has yellow weather warnings for rain in place for Wales, the West Midlands and the north west of England, although no warnings are currently in place for the East of England.

