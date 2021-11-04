News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flood alerts issued for parts of west Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:53 PM November 4, 2021
PHOTO ESSAY: Autmn sunshine in Hunstanton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of west Norfolk including Hunstanton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Flooding could affect areas along the west Norfolk coast on Friday morning.

Flood alerts have been issued for an area from north of King's Lynn to Heacham and along the Hunstanton coast.

Flood alerts issued between King's Lynn and Heacham

An area north of King's Lynn to Heacham could see flooding tomorrow morning - Credit: Environment Agency

Higher tides than usual combined with strong offshore winds could cause flooding to the promenade and sea front in these areas.

The tide will be at its highest point at 6am but flooding could occur between two to four hours either side of high tide.

Flood alert issued for Hunstanton

A flood alert has been issued for Hunstanton seafront for tomorrow morning - Credit: Environment Agency

Heacham, Snettisham, Ingoldisthorpe, Dersingham, Wolferton and the Hunstanton seafront could be affected.

The Environment Agency has closed flood gates and is checking defences in preparation.

