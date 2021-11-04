Flood alerts issued for parts of west Norfolk
Published: 4:53 PM November 4, 2021
Flooding could affect areas along the west Norfolk coast on Friday morning.
Flood alerts have been issued for an area from north of King's Lynn to Heacham and along the Hunstanton coast.
Higher tides than usual combined with strong offshore winds could cause flooding to the promenade and sea front in these areas.
The tide will be at its highest point at 6am but flooding could occur between two to four hours either side of high tide.
Heacham, Snettisham, Ingoldisthorpe, Dersingham, Wolferton and the Hunstanton seafront could be affected.
The Environment Agency has closed flood gates and is checking defences in preparation.
