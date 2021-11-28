News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flood warnings still active in Norfolk after Storm Arwen disruption

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:23 PM November 28, 2021
A vehicle makes its way thorugh the flooded main road at Sherborne. Picture: Ian Burt

Flood warnings are still in place across Norfolk after Storm Arwen continues to disrupt the UK. - Credit: Ian Burt

Flood alerts remain in place in some parts of Norfolk following disruption caused by Storm Arwen.

Following high tides and stormy weather conditions, the government’s official flood warning website stated that high tidal water moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth is currently restricting the normal drainage of the Broads river system out to sea.

A warning is still in place on the Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne, the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water. 

A spokesman said: “Some minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths is possible.  

“Water levels are likely to remain higher than usual for the next few days. This is due to weather conditions associated with Storm Arwen.  

“We expect to see high water levels around Potter Heigham, Wroxham boat yards and Ferry Road in Horning. Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.” 

High water levels are also expected at Beccles Quay, Brundall and Reedham riverside areas.

The news is the latest weather disruption as drivers were urged to use caution as Norfolk's roads are expected to become icy from Sunday night.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which means that icy surfaces could mean accidents become more likely, while journey times are also thought to take longer.

More for information visit the flood warning website here, https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/.

