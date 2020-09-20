Flood alerts for long stretch of Norfolk coast

Flood warnings are in place for part of north and north west Norfolk.Picture: Bing Maps/gov.co.uk Archant

Flood alerts are in place for a long stretch of north and north-west Norfolk coastline.

The alert affects an area from King’s Lynn to Kelling.

Sea levels are expected to be high as a result of high spring tides, and the forecast high water on Sunday was at 8.56am.

The alert said there could be minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths on Sunday morning from East Cley to Kelling Hard, including Salthouse.

The alert said: “We expect flooding to affect King’s Lynn, West Lynn, Clenchwarton, Terrington St Clement, Walpole Cross Keys and Tilney All Saints.

“We expect to see water on Beach Road at Cley, and Beach Road at Salthouse, and footpaths in the marshes may also become inaccessible.

“You are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast. We are closely monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue anything else for the following tide.”