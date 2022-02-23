A car stuck in flood water under the A11 during Storm Franklin. - Credit: Archant

Flood alerts remain in place for some parts of Norfolk following recent storm disruption.

Gusts of up to 50mph hit Norfolk on Monday, February 21, as a week of stormy weather came to an end.

Thousands of homes were left without power and fallen trees blocked roads across the region.

Despite weather conditions improving in most parts of the county, flood alerts remain in place for the Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne as well as the River Thet.

Flood alerts for Norfolk

Tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne

Minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths is likely for the next few hours.

Water levels are now beginning to drop back down to more normal levels but the alert remains in place due to higher than normal levels seen at Potter Heigham.

People can expect to see high water levels around Potter Heigham, Wroxham boat yards and Ferry Road in Horning.

River Thet

A flood alert remains in place at the River Thet from Attleborough to Thetford.

River levels are expected to fall throughout the day.

Drivers have been urged to plan routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers which could become flooded.