Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:28 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 07 January 2019

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Forecasters are warning of coastal flooding across Norfolk this week prompted by a cocktail of 50mph winds and high spring tides.

Forecasters say parts of Norfolk could be affected by “localised flooding” throughout the day on Tuesday, January 8.

The Environment Agency’s incident team say they monitored tidal forecasts for the east coast closely throughout the weekend, but it is thought flood alerts may be issued later today (Monday, January 7).

Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley said: “The combination of strong north or northwesterly winds and spring tide (associated with recent new moon) will bring the risk of large waves around the coast on Tuesday, and perhaps some localised coastal flooding.

“The Environment Agency may issue alerts on Monday.”

He added: “A large tidal range between high tide and low tide is called a ‘spring tide’.

“The new moon was on Sunday, January 6, so the tidal peak would be Tuesday or Wednesday this week.

“On this particular occasion the spring tide is occurring with a strong northerly wind, which tends to ‘push’ the water down the North Sea and increase the height of the waves.

“This increases the risk of some localised coastal flooding during the high tide.”And BBC Norfolk forecaster Elizabeth Rizzini said: “Overnight tonight the wind will become more northwesterly.

“Temperatures are down to around 5-7C.

“It’ll turn quite blustery, particularly towards coastal areas where we could be looking at some gusts of up to 40-50mph and there is the risk of a little bit of coastal overtopping as well, when we get the high spring tides through the late morning.

“The winds will ease down though on Tuesday night.

“We’re expecting a frost to the start the day on Wednesday.”

READ MORE: Flood alerts or warnings are expected over the next few days

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Crash on A47 at Acle Straight

The Acle Straight on the A47. A crash between two cars blocked the road on Sunday (January 6).

Most Read

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Emergency teams in attendance at Halesworth incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Flood alerts or warnings are expected over the next few days

#includeImage($article, 225)

Town’s popular swimming pool reopens

#includeImage($article, 225)

Applications open for ‘Britain’s best summer job’ - on the beach over summer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Norwich City are NOT interested in William Remy

City head coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber have been linked with a move for Legia Warsaw defender William Remy. Picture: Denise Bradley

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists