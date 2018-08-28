Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters are warning of coastal flooding across Norfolk this week prompted by a cocktail of 50mph winds and high spring tides.

EAST: The combination of strong N or NW winds and spring tide (associated with recent new moon) will bring the risk of large waves around the coast on Tuesday, and perhaps some localised coastal flooding. The Environment Agency may issue alerts on Monday.https://t.co/AugPG3uabA — Dan Holley (@danholley_) January 6, 2019

Forecasters say parts of Norfolk could be affected by “localised flooding” throughout the day on Tuesday, January 8.

The Environment Agency’s incident team say they monitored tidal forecasts for the east coast closely throughout the weekend, but it is thought flood alerts may be issued later today (Monday, January 7).

Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley said: “The combination of strong north or northwesterly winds and spring tide (associated with recent new moon) will bring the risk of large waves around the coast on Tuesday, and perhaps some localised coastal flooding.

“The Environment Agency may issue alerts on Monday.”

Our @EnvAgencyAnglia incident team are monitoring Tidal forecasts for the #EastCoast very closely this weekend. Any Alerts or Warning will be issued well in advance of Tuesday's and Wednesday's tides, if needed. pic.twitter.com/o4W9K58E3j — Graham Verrier (@GrahamVerrierEA) January 5, 2019

He added: “A large tidal range between high tide and low tide is called a ‘spring tide’.

“The new moon was on Sunday, January 6, so the tidal peak would be Tuesday or Wednesday this week.

“On this particular occasion the spring tide is occurring with a strong northerly wind, which tends to ‘push’ the water down the North Sea and increase the height of the waves.

“This increases the risk of some localised coastal flooding during the high tide.”And BBC Norfolk forecaster Elizabeth Rizzini said: “Overnight tonight the wind will become more northwesterly.

“Temperatures are down to around 5-7C.

“It’ll turn quite blustery, particularly towards coastal areas where we could be looking at some gusts of up to 40-50mph and there is the risk of a little bit of coastal overtopping as well, when we get the high spring tides through the late morning.

“The winds will ease down though on Tuesday night.

“We’re expecting a frost to the start the day on Wednesday.”

