Flood alerts issued for large parts of Suffolk coast

PUBLISHED: 16:17 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 18 November 2020

High water levels are expected at Lake Lothing. Credit: Mick Howes

High water levels are expected at Lake Lothing. Credit: Mick Howes

Flood alerts have been issued for large parts of the Suffolk coast, stretching from Lowestoft down to Bawdsey.

The flood alerts cover much of the Suffolk coast. Credit: Environment AgencyThe flood alerts cover much of the Suffolk coast. Credit: Environment Agency

The flood alert is in force from 10.15am-2.15pm on Thursday, November 19 with flooding to coastal roads and footpaths possible due to high tides.

Tides are expected to be higher than usual due to a rain forecast coinciding with the predicted high tide.

High water levels are expected in Lake Lothing in Lowestoft and down the Suffolk coast, which may impact access points on beaches.

The Environment Agency has warned people to take care on coastal footpaths and roads and to not put themselves in any unnecessary danger.

It is closely monitoring this situation but does not expect the situation to escalate.

