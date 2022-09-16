News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Alert issued as coastal and riverside areas at risk of flooding

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:23 AM September 16, 2022
A flood alert has been issued for Hunstanton prom tonight. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A flood alert is in place at Hunstanton and along the River Yare

Further flood alerts have been issued for parts of Norfolk due to high spring tides.

Hunstanton and areas along the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water could be affected by flooding on Friday (September 16).

A flood alert has been issued for the River Yare between Thorpe St Andrew and Breydon Water

A flood alert has been issued for the River Yare between Thorpe St Andrew and Breydon Water - Credit: Environment Agency

The alert has been issued for the River Yare from 1pm with minor flooding to riverside footpaths and roads possible.

Waves are forecast to overtop sea defences at Hunstanton from 11pm with sea spray and strong onshore winds expected.

A flood alert is in place for Hunstanton 

A flood alert is in place for Hunstanton - Credit: Environment Agency

Flood gates have been closed and the Environment Agency has said it is closely monitoring the situation.

The high spring tides will peak today and are expected to fall away during the rest of the week.

People are advised to take care near coastal and riverside areas.

Flood alerts have also been issued for the Gorleston and Beccles area and into Lowestoft.

Most Read

  1. 1 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
  2. 2 Man hit by cars after A47 police stop in critical condition
  3. 3 Homes approved in rapidly expanding village after appeal
  1. 4 Man who died after being hit by train named at inquest 
  2. 5 Norwich's top-rated Indian restaurant undergoes huge refurbishment
  3. 6 Solar panel scheme could cut energy bills for Norfolk families
  4. 7 A47 reopens after overnight closure following crash
  5. 8 Staff not paid on time as £17m computer system glitches continue
  6. 9 Heartbreak as inspirational Harry dies aged 11
  7. 10 Young girl left with puncture wounds after being bitten by dog on beach

These are in place from midday and over the next 24 hours.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
Norfolk Broads News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Crowds gather at the gates of Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II o

'Go back to Norfolk' - Police officer in row after anti-King sign warning

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Mason in her garden

Breckland Council

'Rollercoaster' racking denied permission by council

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Hotels in London have hiked prices on the evening before the Queen's funeral

The Queen

Norfolk couple 'devastated' as London hotel prices soar for Queen's funeral

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Smartphone

Smartphone users urged to delete apps that could empty bank account

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon