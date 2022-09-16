Alert issued as coastal and riverside areas at risk of flooding

A flood alert is in place at Hunstanton and along the River Yare

Further flood alerts have been issued for parts of Norfolk due to high spring tides.

Hunstanton and areas along the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water could be affected by flooding on Friday (September 16).

A flood alert has been issued for the River Yare between Thorpe St Andrew and Breydon Water - Credit: Environment Agency

The alert has been issued for the River Yare from 1pm with minor flooding to riverside footpaths and roads possible.

Waves are forecast to overtop sea defences at Hunstanton from 11pm with sea spray and strong onshore winds expected.

A flood alert is in place for Hunstanton - Credit: Environment Agency

Flood gates have been closed and the Environment Agency has said it is closely monitoring the situation.

The high spring tides will peak today and are expected to fall away during the rest of the week.

People are advised to take care near coastal and riverside areas.

Flood alerts have also been issued for the Gorleston and Beccles area and into Lowestoft.

These are in place from midday and over the next 24 hours.