Alert issued as coastal and riverside areas at risk of flooding
Further flood alerts have been issued for parts of Norfolk due to high spring tides.
Hunstanton and areas along the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water could be affected by flooding on Friday (September 16).
The alert has been issued for the River Yare from 1pm with minor flooding to riverside footpaths and roads possible.
Waves are forecast to overtop sea defences at Hunstanton from 11pm with sea spray and strong onshore winds expected.
Flood gates have been closed and the Environment Agency has said it is closely monitoring the situation.
The high spring tides will peak today and are expected to fall away during the rest of the week.
People are advised to take care near coastal and riverside areas.
Flood alerts have also been issued for the Gorleston and Beccles area and into Lowestoft.
Most Read
- 1 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
- 2 Man hit by cars after A47 police stop in critical condition
- 3 Homes approved in rapidly expanding village after appeal
- 4 Man who died after being hit by train named at inquest
- 5 Norwich's top-rated Indian restaurant undergoes huge refurbishment
- 6 Solar panel scheme could cut energy bills for Norfolk families
- 7 A47 reopens after overnight closure following crash
- 8 Staff not paid on time as £17m computer system glitches continue
- 9 Heartbreak as inspirational Harry dies aged 11
- 10 Young girl left with puncture wounds after being bitten by dog on beach
These are in place from midday and over the next 24 hours.