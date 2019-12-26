Flood alerts issued for most of county's rivers

Heavy rainfall has sparked flood alerts for the rivers Bure, Ant, Thurne, Waveney and Yare.

The Environment Agency has issued a series of flood alerts for the county's rivers.

Alerts have been issued for the tidal River Yare, between Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water, and the tidal River Waveney, from Ellingham to Breydon Water.

An alert has also been issued for the tidal rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne.

The alerts warn that flooding is possible along footpaths and river side roads due to high water levels in the area due to recent heavy rainfall.

An alert has also been issued for the Little Ouse and River Thet in Norfolk and Suffolk.

The alert states: "More rainfall is forecast on Thursday, December 26 which could cause river levels to rise further.

"Our incident response staff are monitoring the situation. Please avoid contact with flood water."