Flood alerts issued for parts of Norfolk as more rain forecast

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:41 AM January 3, 2022
A number of roads in Essex are flooded

A flood alert has been issued for parts of Norfolk as more rainfall forecast for the county - Credit: Archant

A flood alert has been issued for an area of west Norfolk which is known for flooding. 

The alerts which says "flooding is possible" covers the Hundred Foot Washes and the Welney Causeway. 

This is the second time in the less than a week that a flood alert has been issued for the Hundred Foot Washes in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire. 

The alerts come after a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was issued for the county yesterday, Sunday, January 2. 

According to the alert on the government website flooding is expected to affect the A1101 Walsh Road at Welney. 

Lower sections of the Welney Causeway have flooded onto the road and due to uneven surface of the roads, water may be deeper in places.

The Environmental Agency incident response staff are liaising with Highways Teams, who will decide whether to close roads.  

Further rainfall is also expected over the next 24 hours, therefore while levels may fluctuate, river levels may remain high over the next few days. 

