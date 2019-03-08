Flood alerts issued for parts of north Norfolk

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of north Norfolk.

The rain may be starting to head away from #EastAnglia, but we still have two #FloodAlerts in place for parts of #Norfolk.

Please take care; don't drive through flood water and check out the Flood Information Service for all the latest updates: https://t.co/MztuI4Ooz5 pic.twitter.com/GNn9TIkZ6K — EnvAgencyAnglia (@EnvAgencyAnglia) June 13, 2019

The Environment Agency has issued two flood alerts warning people flooding is possible and to be prepared.

The alerts warn there is a risk of minor flooding to low lying land along the River Bure, Spixworth Beck and surrounding Becks and along the River Glaven through Hunworth, Thornage and Letheringsett.

The warnings which are in place throughout today (Thursday, June 13), follow overnight rain which has kept river levels in the affected areas high.

A statement on the EA website said; "Further rain overnight has kept river levels high. We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages for this area at this time.

"The forecast is for rainfall through this morning and afternoon, some of which could be heavy at times.

"Take care on riverside footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary."

For more information on the alerts visit the Environment Agency website