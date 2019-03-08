Search

Flood alerts issued for parts of north Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 09:53 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 13 June 2019

Archant

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of north Norfolk.

The Environment Agency has issued two flood alerts warning people flooding is possible and to be prepared.

The alerts warn there is a risk of minor flooding to low lying land along the River Bure, Spixworth Beck and surrounding Becks and along the River Glaven through Hunworth, Thornage and Letheringsett.

The warnings which are in place throughout today (Thursday, June 13), follow overnight rain which has kept river levels in the affected areas high.

A statement on the EA website said; "Further rain overnight has kept river levels high. We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages for this area at this time.

"The forecast is for rainfall through this morning and afternoon, some of which could be heavy at times.

"Take care on riverside footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary."

For more information on the alerts visit the Environment Agency website

