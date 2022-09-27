Fresh flood alerts issued for north Norfolk coast

Parts of the north Norfolk coast have been issued a flood alert - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Further flood alerts have been issued for the north Norfolk coast this morning.

The alerts are in place between 5.45am and 9.45am today (September 27).

It includes the coast from Old Hunstanton to Kelling Hard, including Thornham, the Burnhams, Wells and Blakeney.

This comes after alerts were issued for the same areas last night.

Beach Road at Cley and Beach Road at Salthouse as well as footpaths in the marshes may become inaccessible.

Water is expected to flood coastal roads and paths as well as the quays in Brancaster, Burnham Overy, Holkham, Wells and Blakeney.

On the government's official flood alert website it states: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."