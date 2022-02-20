Flood alerts issued for Norfolk due to Storm Franklin
- Credit: Archant
The arrival of Storm Franklin this evening could cause flooding in parts of Norfolk.
Flood alerts have been issued for two areas of the county following the announcement of a third storm arriving in the UK.
The Met Office announced a yellow weather warning for winds of up to 70mph between midday on Sunday, February 20 and 3pm on Monday, February 21.
As a result, coasts and waterways are at risk of flooding.
Hunstanton coast
Large waves and spray caused by Storm Franklin are expected to affect the Hunstanton seafront during Sunday's high tide.
Most likely between 7pm and 11pm, large waves with overtopping spray are expected to flood the seafront.
The Environment Agency advises people to stay away from the area and to take care if at the coast.
Further alerts may be needed for Monday's high tide.
The tidal Rivers Bure, Ant, and Thurne
A flood alert has been issued due to water levels remaining high wind strong winds pushing water levels up on the River Thurne.
Minor flooding of riverside roads and footpaths is expected for the rest of Sunday.
High water levels may last for a few days, until high tides in and around Great Yarmouth have passed and winds ease.
Potter Heigham, Wroxham boat yards and Ferry Road in Horning are also expected to see high water levels.
People are asked to take care and to not put themselves in unnecessary danger.