Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk ahead of possible flooding over the next two high tides.

Warnings have been issued for the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and along the River Yare between Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

Along the River Waveney, alerts are in place between 5pm on and 11.30pm, today (January 1) with high water at Burgh Castle expected at 6.45pm and at Beccles Quay at 9.30pm.

Along the River Yare, warnings are in place between 7pm and 11.15pm tonight (January 1) and between 6.15am and 10.30am tomorrow (Wednesday, January 2).

A spokesperson for the flood information service said the minor flooding was most likely to effect riverside roads and footpaths: “The flooding is due to the natural tide locking effect of high tidal waters moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft that restricts the normal drainage out to sea of the Broads river system at low tide.

“We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages for this area at this time. Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger.

“We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary.”

Minor flood alerts have also been issued for Southwold between 4pm and 8pm today (January 1) when weather conditions are expected to produce large off shore waves.

Full details of flooding alerts can be found via: The Flood Information Service