Flood alerts issued for east Norfolk and Waveney
- Credit: Environment Agency
Two flood alerts have been issued, covering the south east Norfolk and Waveney.
Some flooding may occur to riverside roads and footpaths overnight and into the morning of Saturday, January 8, in the affected areas.
High levels of water may last over the weekend due to forecasted rain.
The first alert covers the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich to Breydon Water at Great Yarmouth.
Increased water levels are expected in Brundall, Cantley, Reedham, and Burgh Castle.
The second alert covers the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water.
This area includes Beccles Quay, Oulton Broad, Somerleyton, St Olaves, Haddiscoe, and Belton.
Both areas covered by the alerts are affected by high tidal water moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth which is restricting the normal drainage of the Broads river system out to sea at low tide.
People are warned to take care on waterside roads and footpaths and are asked to avoid unnecessary danger.