Published: 6:53 AM December 23, 2020 Updated: 7:42 AM December 23, 2020

The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings about flooding in parts of Norfolk - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

People are being warned to prepare for possible flooding after a yellow heavy rain warning was issued for Norfolk and Suffolk.

The Met Office has put the warning in place until 6am on Christmas Eve.

It says there is a "small chance" that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to buildings.

Driving conditions could also be difficult and some roads may have to close.

The Environment Agency has issued several flood alerts for parts of the region.

River levels are continuing to fall at Welney Causeway, near King’s Lynn, but will remain high for several days because of the recent rainfall.

As a result, flooding of low lying roads and farmland is expected, especially along the A1101 Wash Road at Welney.

Flooding is also expected to affect Hundred Foot Washes, also known as the Ouse Washes, including the causeways at Earith, Sutton Gault and Welney.

The EA is liaising with Norfolk highways, who will decide whether to close the road. It will continue to monitor the situation.

The EA has urged people to take care in the affected areas and not to put themselves in unnecessary danger.

And finally, flooding is also expected at The Rivers Deben and Lark, between Framlingham and Woodbridge, in Suffolk.

Despite the yellow warning, the weather is due to improve by Christmas Day morning. Light cloud and a fresh breeze, with highs of 4C, is expected.