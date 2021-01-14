News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
High tides spark Norfolk flood alerts

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:57 AM January 14, 2021   
Sunset across the River Yare near Brundall on the Norfolk Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The River Yare, near Brundall. A flood alert is in place due to high tides. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Flood alerts are in place in three areas of Norfolk, due to high tides.

The Environment Agency has issued the alerts for the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water, the tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne and the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water.

The agency issued the alerts on Wednesday, January 13, saying they would be in place today (Thursday, January 14) too.

They said some minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths was possible.

The agency said: "Water levels are high and are expected to remain high over the next two days, and will respond further to the rainfall expected over the next 24 hours.

"This is due to the natural tide-locking effect of high tidal waters moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth that restricts the normal drainage out to sea of the Broads river system at low tide."

They said they expected high water levels in Brundall, Reedham, Beccles Quay, Wroxham boat yards and Ferry Road in Horning.

They added: "We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages at this time.

"Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."

Parts of Norfolk and Suffolk were badly hit by floods over the Christmas period.

At a Norfolk County Council meeting this week, councillors agreed to lobby the government for extra cash to protect against flooding.

