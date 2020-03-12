Flood alerts in place for parts of Norfolk

Flood alerts have been issued for some parts of Norfolk.

The Environment Agency has issued the alert for the rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne on the Norfolk Broads.

They say there could be some minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths.

The agency says that higher than normal water levels are being reported on the River Thurne at Potter Heigham and Repps.

It follows a series of high tides at Great Yarmouth, which has been restricting the freshwater river drainage out to sea.

High water levels are expected to remain around Ludham, Potter Heigham and Repps for the next few days, the agency says.

They said: 'We believe that strong south-westerly winds are keeping the levels high within the upper reaches of the Broads system and therefore this flood alert is expected to remain in force for the next few days.

'The current series of high spring tides peaked this morning (Thursday, March 13) and high tide levels will begin to fall.

'Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.'

The agency said it would continue to monitor the situation.

The high tides at Yarmouth also triggered flood alerts for the river Yare, from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water and for the River Waveney from Breydon Water to Ellingham.

And there were also flood alerts for Hunstanton and the coast between Heacham and King's Lynn because of strong offshore winds.