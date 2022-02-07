11 flood alerts and warning issued across Norfolk and Waveney

There are flood warnings and alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney. File photo. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Eleven flood alerts and warnings have been issued across Norfolk this morning.

Flood warnings have been issued for riverside areas in Cantley, Brundall and Reedham.

Roads likely to be affected include Ferry Road in Reedham, the A47 and the railway line between Reedham and Brundall.

There is also a warning in place for isolated properties along the River Waveney in St Olaves, Somerleyton, Burgh St Peter, Oulton Broad and Beccles.

The warning states that Beccles Road at St Olaves, Geldeston Lock Lane, Gillingham Dam and Fen Lane in Beccles could all affected.

Emergency repairs are being undertaken to bring the Haddiscoe New Cut embankment back up to condition after high tides and strong winds caused damage to the area.

Flood alerts are in place from Ellingham to Breydon Water, with high water levels expected at Beccles Quay, and from Breydon Water to Thorpe St Andrew.

The tidal rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne will also be affected, with a flood alert for Potter Heigham, Wroxham boatyards and Ferry Road in Horning.

On the coast, there are flood alerts in place for Caister to Great Yarmouth, Eccles to Winterton, Bacton to Ostend, East Cley to Kelling Hard, Hunstanton to Cley, including Brancaster, Holkham and Wells, as well as Heacham to King's Lynn.

Flood gates may be closed and could restrict access to beaches.

The government suggests members of the public take care on waterside roads and footpaths, and do not put themselves in unnecessary danger.

The situation is being monitored and is not expected to escalate.