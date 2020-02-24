Flood alerts in place across Norfolk

People across Norfolk and parts of Suffolk are being warned to prepare for possible flooding today as heavy rain is expected.

A flood warning along the Norfolk coast from Caister to Gorleston from yesterday is no longer in force, but there are five fresh flood alerts in place today.

The Environment Agency is currently monitoring the situations at the tidal River Yare and River Waveney, while water levels are also rising in the Little Ouse River and River Thet.

There is already flooding on roads at the Hundred Foot Washes, close to the border with Cambridgshire.

Persistent rainfall has meant that the causeway at Welney has around 32 centimetres of water on the road, while the causeway at Sutton Gault has 27cm of standing water.

Elsewhere, the natural tide locking effect of high waters moving up the River Yare from Great Yarmouth has seen an alert put in place from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water, with high water levels expected in the Brundall and Reedham areas.

Similar tide locking on the River Waveney will also see high water levels at Beccles Quay, but the Environment Agency says that it does not expect the situation to escalate on either of these rivers.

Flooding is possible on the Little Ouse River and River Thet, though, as heavy rainfall has seen water levels rise at the Redbridge river gauge.

The Little Ouse could burst its banks between Rickinghall and Hockwold, while flooding is expected on the Thet between Attleborough and Thetford.

People have been advised to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and to plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

In Suffolk, flood alerts from yesterday are still in place on the coast between Lowestoft and Bawdsey, and also at Southwold.

The picture is similar across the rest of the UK, with 92 flood warnings and 182 flood alerts issued as of Monday morning.

The east of England is expected to avoid the snow that has fallen in parts of northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland this morning, with some brighter patches possibly appearing this afternoon.

Strong winds are set to stay, though, while a touch of frost could form overnight.